-
Danish PMI is very volatile and sometimes show very large moves, for example in July this year.
-
This is not a reflection of underlying changes in the economy. Unfortunately, there are no other single good indicators for the economy, it is necessary to look at a broader picture.
From time to time, there are very large movements in the Danish manufacturing PMI, for example, the decline from 70 to 38 in July 2022. These movements understandably are a source for concern among investors and analysts who are used to using PMI’s as a good indicator of the state of the economy in other countries, but in our view, they should be ignored. Danish PMI is both much more volatile than seen in other countries, and not a very good guide to the current state of the economy. The correlation between quarterly GDP growth and the quarterly average of PMI is only 0.04, and we very frequently see them moving in opposite directions.
PMI’s are often less useful as indicators in small countries, as random variations within individual companies are more likely to move the overall index. In the case of Denmark, it is possible that the large share of pharmaceuticals and windmill producers in manufacturing is a source of added volatility, as these industries tend to have large variations in production levels from month to month that are not correlated with the overall cyclical situation. Partly for these reasons, Danish quarterly GDP is also more volatile than in larger countries.
Unfortunately, there is no single good alternative to gauge the current state of the economy in Denmark. Quarterly growth is quite strongly (0.56) correlated with quarterly growth in the Euro Area, and in those quarters where there are large deviations, they tend to correct afterwards. The Euro Area is Denmark’s most important trading partner, and the economies are affected by many of the same external factors and by the same monetary policy. Hence, it is often most useful to look at the indicators for the Euro Area economy to gauge the situation in Denmark. Alternatively, Nationalbanken (the central bank) has constructed a nowcast for growth in the current quarter, along the lines of the US Fed. However, it is not always updated – at the time of writing, the last update was 24 June.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6950 ahead of RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US NFP
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, recently easing to 0.6965 as the key NFP Friday begins. The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key Monetary Policy Statement from RBA, as well as the US employment report for July.
EUR/USD: Bulls charge and draw an inverse H&S on daily chart
EUR/USD bulls take a breather after the heavy run, grinding higher around 1.0250 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In the doing so, the major currency pair portrays the typical cautious mood ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Gold faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP
Gold price has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as DXY is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!