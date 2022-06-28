Daily USD/JPY technical outlook
Last Update At 28 Jun 2022 00:14GMT.
Trend daily chart
Up
Daily Indicators
Bearish divergences.
21 HR EMA
135.30
55 HR EMA
135.22
Trend hourly chart
Sideways.
Hourly indicators
Rising.
13 HR RSI
59
14 HR DMI
+ve
Daily analysis
Marginal gain b4 retreat.
Resistance
136.30 - Last Wed's NY high.
135.87 - Last Thur's European high.
135.54 - Mon's high.
Support
135.02 - Mon's NY low.
134.53 - Mon's low.
134.27 - Last week's low (Thur).
USD/JPY - 135.50.. Dlr swung wildly in hectic trading on Mon. Although the pair fell at Tokyo open to 134.53 on yen-buying, price erased intra-day losses n ratcheted higher in tandem with US yields to 135.54 in NY b4 falling to 135.02.
On the bigger picture, dlr's spectacular rally fm 2011 historic low at 75. 32 (Mar) due to co-ordinated CCY intervention by G7 central banks to weaken the yen in the aftermath of Japan's earthquake and tsunami of Mar 2011 to as high as 125.86 (2015) confirms major low has been made. Although the pair fell back to 99 .00 in mid-2016 n swung broadly sideways until 2021, price rallied in tandem with U.S. yields n U.S. stocks on risk sentiment to a 20-year peak of 131.34 in May 20 22 confirms LT uptrend has resumed. Last week's gain to a 24-year peak of 136.71 would yield gain to proj. obj. at 137.41, 'bearish divergences' on daily indica- tors would cap price below 140.00. Below 134.49 may risk retracement twd 131.50.
Today, although dlr's sharp fall fm Wed's 24-year peak at 136.71 to 134. 27 (Thur) confirms recent uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent rise to 135. 54 signals 1st leg of correction over n gain twd 135.78 (61.8% r) is likely b4 retreat. Below 134.95/00 signals recovery over, yields 134.53, then 134.27.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
