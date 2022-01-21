Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 21 Jan 2022 00:43GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Turning down
21 HR EMA
1.1328
55 HR EMA
1.1344
Trend hourly chart
Down
Hourly Indicators
Bullish convergences
13 HR RSI
31
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Resumption of recent decline.
Resistance
1.1386 - Dec 31 2021 6-week high.
1.1368 - Thur's high.
1.1332 - Thur's NY morning low (now res).
Support
1.1304 - Intra-day low (AUS).
1.1273 - 2022 low (Jan 04).
1.1223 - 2021 Dec low (12).
EUR/USD - 1.1307. Euro caught a light bid ahead of Asian open n ratcheted high on short covering to 1.1368 in Europe. Despite intra-day choppy swings in NY morning, price later tumbled in tandem with U.S. stocks to 1.1304.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT up move FM 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low (Mar 2020) signals correction has ended. Although euro staged a rally to a near 33-month 1.2349 peaks in early Jan 2021, subsequent selloff to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Euro's subsequent break of 1.1705 n then weakness to a fresh 16-month trough of 1.1187 in late Nov may pressure price twd 1.0964 (80.9% r FM 1.0637). Having said that, euro's rebound to 1.1386 (Dec) signals temp. low is made n last week's rally to 1.1482 may bring stronger retracement twd 1.1525, abv needed to extend gain twd 1.1603 which should hold.
Today, euro's selloff to 1.1304 suggests correction FM Nov's 16-month low at 1.1187 has ended at Fri's 7-week 1.1482 high, a daily close below Jan's low would add credence to this view. Intra-day weakness has retained bearishness but 'bullish convergences' on hourly indicators would keep price abv 1.1223.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
