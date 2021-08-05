Daily EUR/USD technical outlook
Last Update At 05 Aug 2021 00:03GMT.
Trend daily chart
Sideways
Daily Indicators
Bullish convergences.
21 HR EMA
1.1851
55 HR EMA
1.1861
Trend hourly chart
Near term down.
Hourly Indicators
Rising fm o/s.
13 HR RSI
38
14 HR DMI
-ve
Daily analysis
Consolidation with downside bias.
Resistance
1.1909 - Last Fri's 1-month high.
1.1899 - Wed's high.
1.1879 - Wed's European high.
Support
1.1830 - Jul 22 high (now sup).
1.1773 - Last Wed's low.
1.1753 - Jul's 3-1/2 month low (21).
EUR/USD - 1.1837.. Euro swung wildly in hectic Wed's session. Although price fell fm 1.1879 to 1.1843 in European morning, euro jumped to 1.1899 on downbeat US ADP payrolls but only to tank to session 1.1834 lows in NY morning.
On the bigger picture, despite euro's LT upmove fm 2017 near 14-year low of 1.0341 to a fresh 3-year peak of 1.2555 in mid-Feb 2018, subsequent decline to a near 3-year 1.0637 low in Mar 2020 signals correction has ended. Despite an impressive upmove to a near 33-month 1.2349 peak in early Jan 2021, subsequent decline to 1.1705 (Mar) signals top is made. Although euro climbed to 1.2266 in May, subsequent fall to 1.1753 suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 would be seen, break would extend MT fall fm 1.2349 twd 1.1603. Last week's rally to 1.1909 may extend marginal gain but only weekly close abv 1.1975 aborts bearish view n may risk stronger gain to 1.2090/00 in late Aug/Sep.
Today, euro's selloff fm 1.1899 to 1.1834 due to broad-based usd's rally following Fed Clarida's hawkish comments suggests correction fm 1.1753 has pos- sibly ended, a daily close below 1.1800 would head back twd 1.1753, present fall- ing hourly indicators add credence to this view. Only abv 1.1899 risks 1.1909.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1850 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD is trading under 1.1850, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims and a speech from the Fed's Waller are eyed.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.3900 ahead of the BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is licking its wounds around 1.3900 ahead of the BOE’s Super Thursday rate decision in which it also releases new forecasts. Declining covid cases are supporting sterling while hawkish comments from the Fed's Clarida are boosting the dollar.
Gold swings in a familiar range of $1,810 and $1,830
Gold pares all the previous day’s gain and falls back to the familiar trading range. After testing the high of $1,835 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. The US Treasury yields bounce off their lows following Fed’s official’s hawkish comments.
75% of Ethereum nodes prepared for London hard fork as ETH price surges above $2,700
Around 75% of Etheruem nodes are prepared for the London hard fork. The highly anticipated upgrade is expected to occur on block 12,965,000 scheduled for August 5, following a slight delay. Ethereum price managed to slice above $2,700 for the first time since early June.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.