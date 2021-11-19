Daily market outlook on major

Update Time:19 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 1114.43

Although dollar's fall FM Wed's fresh 3-year peak at 114.97 to 113.94 in tandem with US yields, then 113 .89 yesterday suggests the recent uptrend has made a temp. top, subsequent rise to 114.48 Thu signals 1st leg of correction over n 'choppy' trading is in store.

Sell on recovery to 114.45 for 113.80 or buy there for 114.45. Only below 113.66 risks 113.31/36.

Data to be released on Friday

Japan Tokyo CPI.

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, France ILO employment rate, Germany producer prices, Italy industrial sales, EU current account.

Canada's new housing price index and retail sales.