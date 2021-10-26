Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 26 Oct2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.00
Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.42 yesterday suggests MT upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 113.20/22, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 113.00/05 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.
On the upside, only above 114.69 would revive bullishness for one more rise towards 115.00/10 before correction occurs.
U.S. will release a slew of economic data, please refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to consumer confidence at 13:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1600 amid firmer dollar
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress despite looming inflation fears. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3750, Brexit talks in London eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, struggling for a clear direction after Monday’s rebound. Market sentiment improves on stimulus hopes, US-Sino talks but the dollar remains firmer. UK’s Frost offers EU Dec deadline to solve the row over the NI proposal. All eyes on the Brexit talks.
XAU/USD flirts with $1,800 amid stronger USD, risk-on mood
Gold snaps a five-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid pre-GDP caution, light calendar. US Treasury yields rebound, add strength to the greenback.
Traders book profits from Shiba Inu to push Dogecoin to $0.34
Dogecoin price could see some incoming speculative money from profit-taking in Shiba Inu A bullish close above the Cloud on the daily chart indicates future upswing likely. The outperformance of Shiba Inu is likely as Dogecoin lags the majority of the market.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence October Preview: Watch what we do... Premium
Confidence expected to slip to 108.3 from 109.3 in September. Michigan Consumer Sentiment eroded slightly in October. Sentiment seems divorced from labor market and Retail Sales. Federal Reserve taper will not hinge on a happy US consumer.