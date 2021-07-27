Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 27 July 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.10
Despite dollar's selloff to a 7-week trough at 109.07 last Monday due to risk-averse buying in JPY, subsequent strong rebound to 110.58 on Friday suggests decline from July's peak at 111.65 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.97/00, however, resistance at 111.18 would remain intact and yield retreat.
On the downside, only below 109.54 would indicate aforesaid correction has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 109.34 later this week.
The increase was also driven by a 1.3% rise in transportation fees as international freight prices continued to increase, highlighting the cost pressure companies are facing as economies across the globe re-open.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides from 1.18 amid risk-off mood, US data eyed
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, falling as the US dollar benefits from the risk-off mood. Worries about covid, China's techlash and tensions ahead of the Fed are weighing on sentiment. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.38 as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading below 1.38, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground across the board. Earlier, sterling benefited from the drop in British covid cases.
Gold slips below $1,800 as USD lingers near highs
Gold prices loiter near the $1,800 mark for the past five trading sessions. The US dollar remains steady near the four-month high ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision. The prices moved cautiously despite the general negative sentiments surrounding the greenback.
Dogecoin to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price thrilled investors after posting a 17% surge on July 26. Following the swing high, DOGE has wiped out most of those gains as it retraces.
FX: 10 things to watch this week
Taking a look at the economic calendar, it is set to be a busy week for the forex market. There’s a central bank rate decision, GDP, inflation and employment reports scheduled for release. A number of big tech companies have ...