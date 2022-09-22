EUR/USD - 0.9825
Euro's break of previous September's 0.9865 low to a fresh 20-year bottom of 0.9814 on rally in usd after Fed's hawkish hike confirms downtrend has resumed and as price has fallen after a brief bounce to 0.9910, weakness to 0.9785/90, then possibly 0.9755/65 would be seen later.
On the upside, only a daily close above 0.9910 would indicate a temporary trough made and risk stronger retracement to 0.9935/45 before retreat.
Data to be released on Thursday
New Zealand imports, exports, trade balance, Australia market holiday, Japan BOJ interest rate decision.
France business climate, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, U.K. BOE interest rate decision, BOE MPC vote hike, BOE MPC vote unchanged, BOE MPC vote cut.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, leading index change, KC Fed manufacturing PMI, Canada new housing price index and EU consumer confidence.
