Euro's rally above last week's high at 1.3608 (Thursday) to as high as 1.3697 in New York Monday on hawkish comments from ECB's Lagarde suggests corrective upmove from May's 5-year bottom at 1.0350 would extend towards 1.0738 but reckon 1.0762/67 should cap upside and yield retreat today.

On the downside, only a daily close below 1.0641 would signal a temporary top is made and risk weakness towards 1.0608, break, 1.0563.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand retail sales, Australia S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI.

U.K. Rightmove house price, PSNB, PSNCR, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, CBI distributive trade, France business climate, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, Germany S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, EU S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI.

U.S. building permits, redbook, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI , new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

