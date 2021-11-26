Although euro's rebound from Wed's 16-month trough at 1.1187 to 1.1230 yesterday's suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low, as long as 1.1200/05 holds, stronger retracement towards 1.1155 can't be ruled out, reckon res at 1.1274 should cap upside and yield another fall. Below 1.1200 would bring re-test of 1.1187, while loss of downward momentum would keep price above 1.1139 and bring correction on Monday. The euro area countries will be releasing a slew of eco. data n we also have many ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for full details. ECB President Lagarde will speak at a legal conference at 08:00GMT.

