Despite euro's daily sideways swings following early retreat from last Tuesday's near 3-week high of 1.1669 to 1.1617 (Wednesday), as long as this sup holds, corrective rise from October's 14-month trough at 1.1525 would head towards 1.1703 before decline due to loss of upward momentum. A daily close below 1.1617 suggests correction is over and head back towards 1.1572. On the data front, pay attention to key German Ifo business climate, current conditions n expectations at 08:00GMT, then later Buba monthly report. We also have ECB member de Cos speaking at 08:00GMT.

