EUR/USD - 1.1770
Euro's selloff from 1.1830 (Thursday) to 1.1755 on Friday suggests re-test of Wednesday's fresh 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1753 would be seen, break there would extend recent erratic decline towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) but 'loss of downward momentum' may keep price above there.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1804 'prolongs' choppy sideways trading and may risk another rise towards 1.1830.
Market's attention is release of Germany's key Ifo data, keep an eye out on Jul's business climate n current expectations.
