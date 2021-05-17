EUR/USD - 1.2150

Fri's rally from 1.2072 to 1.2147 on renewed usd's weakness due to soft U.S. data and yields suggests pullback from last Tuesday's fresh 10-week peak at 1.2181 has possibly ended, above 1.2152 would bring re-test of said May's high, overbought condition should cap price below 1.2242 (Feb high).



On the downside, only below 1.2104/07 sup 'prolongs' choppy swings below 1.2181 and risks weakness to 1.2072 but reckon 1.2052 should hold.



Data to be released next week:



China house prices, industrial output, retail sales,

U.K. rightmove house price, Japan corporation goods price, machinery orders, Swiss producer/import price, Italy CPI.

Canada housing starts, U.S. New York Fed manufacturing, NAHB housing market index on Monday.

