EUR/USD - 1.2140
Although euro's intra-day retreat from Mon's 10-week peak of 1.2177 to 1.2128 in New York session due to rise in U.S. yields suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top, as long as 1.2090 holds, outlook remains mildly bullish for marginal gain, loss of upward momentum should cap price well below daily pivotal res at 1.2242 and yield a long-overdue correction.
Below 1.2090 anytime confirms temporary top is in place, then risk would shift to downside for stronger retracement to 1.2054/59 before prospect of rebound later this week.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan all household spending, China PPI, CPI,
U.K. BRC retail sales, Italy industrial output, Germany wholesale price index, ZEW economic sentiment, current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectation.
Canada leading index, U.S. redbook, JOLTS job openings.
EUR/USD picks up bids above 1.2100 despite indecision over reflation fears
EUR/USD consolidates the previous day’s losses amid quiet markets. The currency major pair fails to extend the previous day’s pullback from a 10-week high as market sentiment dwindles.
GBP/USD: Monthly channel’s resistance probe bulls above 1.4100
GBP/USD wobbles near late February tops after the heaviest run-up in three weeks. Immediate hurdle, RSI conditions suggest pullback towards previous key resistance. Multiple confluences will offer a bumpy ride to the bears, bulls aim for yearly top.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.