EUR/USD - 1.2017 Despite euro's recovery after yesterday's resumption of recent decline from April's 8-week peak of 1.2149 to 1.2000 (Europe), outlook remains mildly bearish for one more fall, however, near term loss of downward momentum should keep price above sup at 1.1943 and bring rebound later today or tomorrow. Only a daily close above 1.2035 (Tuesday's New York high) signals temporary low is in place and may risk stronger retracement towards 1.2075 before another fall. Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, pls refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to Markit services PMI for Germany n the EU at 07:55GMT n 08:00GMT respectively, if actual readings come in below street forecast , euro will fall b4 prospect of recovery. ECB Board member Lane will participate in a financial event at 14:00GMT.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.