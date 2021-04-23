EUR/USD - 1.2014
Euro's brief break of Wednesday's 1.1999 low to 1.1994 Thursday in post-ECB New York strongly suggests recent upmove from March's 4-1/2 month bottom at 1.1705 has made a temporary at 1.2079 (Tuesday) and consolidation with downside bias is in store for further weakness, near term oversold condition is likely to keep price above this week's trough at 1.1943 (Monday) and bring recovery.
On the upside, only above 1.2069 (New York high) risks re-test of 1.2079 but loss of upward momentum should cap price below daily res at 1.2112.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to Germany's n the EU's Markit mfg n services PMIs at 07:30GMT n 08:00GMT respectively, if actual readings come in lower than street forecast, then expect euro to come under renewed selling pressure.
ECB President Lagarde will participate in the panel on climate change organised by Mike Bloomberg at 14:30GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD: Looks to UK Retail Sales, PMI to regain 1.3900
GBP/USD stays mildly bid above 1.3850, as the US dollar retreats across the board. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK Retail Sales and PMIs.
EUR/USD: Bulls target 100-DMA again ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is back on the bid above 1.2000, snapping three straight days of sluggishness. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt towards 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
Gold remains two steps away from $1800 and beyond
Gold (XAU/USD) is attempting a tepid bounce after falling 1% on Thursday amid a sharp recovery staged by the US dollar. Risk-aversion gripped the markets on Bloomberg report that the Biden administration is proposing higher taxes on the wealthy to pay for its social plan.
Lagarde cautiousness & Biden's taxes
All market chatter is about Biden's taxes & their impact on shares and cryptos. But let's discuss that ECB decision first-- The economic outlook is improving in Europe, yet you wouldn't know it from Lagarde's Thursday comments after the ECB decision.