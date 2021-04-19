EUR/USD - 1.1973
Despite Friday's retreat from a fresh 5-week peak of 1.1994, as long as 1.1951 sup (Friday low) holds, euro's recent corrective upmove would extend marginal gain after consolidation, however, loss of upward momentum would limit upside to 1.2027 and yield decline later today or tomorrow.
A daily close below 1.1951 signals long-awaited retracement has occurred and would head back to 1.1927 1st, then 1.1695/00.
Data to be released today :
U.K. rightmove house price, Japan exports, imports, trade balance, industrial output, capacity utilization, industrial output, EU construction output, current account on Monday.
