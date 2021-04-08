EUR/USD - 1.1870
Despite resumption of recent upmove from March's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 to a 2-week high of 1.1914 (New York) yesterday, loss of upward momentum should cap euro's upside below res at 1.1947 and yield decline later today.
A daily close below 1.1850 would be the 1st signal said corrective rise has made a top, then risk would shift to downside for weakness to 1.1776/86 tomorrow or early next week.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan current account, trade balance, consumer confidence.
Germany industrial orders, France imports, exports, current account, trade balance, UK RICS housing price, construction PMI, EU producer prices.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
