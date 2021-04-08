EUR/USD - 1.1870 Despite resumption of recent upmove from March's 4-1/2 month trough at 1.1705 to a 2-week high of 1.1914 (New York) yesterday, loss of upward momentum should cap euro's upside below res at 1.1947 and yield decline later today. A daily close below 1.1850 would be the 1st signal said corrective rise has made a top, then risk would shift to downside for weakness to 1.1776/86 tomorrow or early next week. Data to be released on Thursday: Japan current account, trade balance, consumer confidence. Germany industrial orders, France imports, exports, current account, trade balance, UK RICS housing price, construction PMI , EU producer prices. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims.

