The Dollar
After losing the 10 day MA on Monday, the dollar recovered it on Tuesday and then trended higher for the week.
Friday was day 12 for the dollar’s daily cycle. A break above the day 7 high on 90.63 will begin to shift the odds towards a right translated daily cycle formation. However, the dollar currently in a daily downtrend. The dollar will remain in its daily downtrend unless it closes above the upper daily cycle band.
Stocks closed at a new all-time high on Friday.
Stocks have been consolidating for the past 2 weeks just below the all time high of 4238.04. Stocks broke above this on Thursday then closed at a new all-time high on Friday.
After consolidating for the past 2 months, stocks are beginning to break out. If stocks deliver bullish follow through this should lead to a bullish trending move. Stops can be raised to the breakout level of 42240.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.21 as the dollar extends its gains
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.21, some 70 pips down on the day as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment beat estimates with 86.4 points.
GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.