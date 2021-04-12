The dollar

After peaking on day 24, the dollar printed its lowest point on Thursday, day 29. That places the dollar in its timing band for a daily cycle low.

The high on day 24 assures us of a right translated daily cycle formation which gives us the expectation of the dollar printing a higher low. A break above Thursday’s high of 92.50 will form a daily swing low. Then a close back above the 200 day MA will indicate a new daily cycle. The dollar currently is in a daily uptrend. If the dollar forms a swing low above the lower daily cycle band then the dollar will remain in its daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal.

Stocks

Stocks got a bit stretched above the 10 day MA on Monday. Stocks consolidated Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stocks broke higher on Thursday and delivered bullish follow-through on Friday. The new high on day 25 assures us of a right translated daily cycle formation. Stocks are in a strong daily uptrend and will remain so unless they close back below the lower daily cycle band

.

The 10 day MA has crossed above the 3975 resistance level, so now the 10 day MA can be used as the stop.