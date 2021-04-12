The dollar
After peaking on day 24, the dollar printed its lowest point on Thursday, day 29. That places the dollar in its timing band for a daily cycle low.
The high on day 24 assures us of a right translated daily cycle formation which gives us the expectation of the dollar printing a higher low. A break above Thursday’s high of 92.50 will form a daily swing low. Then a close back above the 200 day MA will indicate a new daily cycle. The dollar currently is in a daily uptrend. If the dollar forms a swing low above the lower daily cycle band then the dollar will remain in its daily uptrend and trigger a cycle band buy signal.
Stocks
Stocks got a bit stretched above the 10 day MA on Monday. Stocks consolidated Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stocks broke higher on Thursday and delivered bullish follow-through on Friday. The new high on day 25 assures us of a right translated daily cycle formation. Stocks are in a strong daily uptrend and will remain so unless they close back below the lower daily cycle band
The 10 day MA has crossed above the 3975 resistance level, so now the 10 day MA can be used as the stop.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900 amid US dollar rebound. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extend support to the greenback. ECB Panetta's remarks kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 amid stronger USD, risk-off mood
GBP/USD pair is extending losses toward 1.3650, as the US dollar recovers ground across the board amid risk-aversion. Worries about the AstraZeneca covid vaccine and unrest in Northern Ireland further weigh on the spot.
$1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.