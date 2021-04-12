GBTC is in a weekly uptrend that has been characterized by highs forming above the upper weekly cycle band and lows forming above the lower weekly cycle band.
Since peaking in February, GBTC has been forming a weekly triangle consolidation pattern.
GBTC is in the process of forming a bullish reversal off of the 10 week MA and is breaking bullishly above the declining weekly trend line. The bullish break above the declining trend line indicates that GBTC will remain in its weekly uptrend and triggers a weekly cycle band buy signal.
