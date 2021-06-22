Stocks formed a swing low on Monday to signal a new daily cycle.
Stocks responded bullishly on Tuesday by closing above the 10 day MA so we will label day 26 as the DCL.
Stocks also closed above the 4240 level on Tuesday. If stocks deliver bullish follow through this should lead to a bullish trending move and 4240 can then be used as the stop.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery to the 1.1950 price zone
EUR/USD managed to extend its recent recovery, backed by a better market mood and easing speculation that the Federal Reserve may soon start retrieving monetary support.
GBP/USD recovers beyond 1.3900
GBP/USD trades around 1.3940 amid a better market mood. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
Gold consolidates in bearish territory
Gold prices were lower into the closing bell on Tuesday but off their lows as the greenback lost ground in the latter part of New York day. Gold prices are consolidating at the bottom of the recent drop from above $1,900.
Three technical indicators suggest XRP price hit a market bottom
XRP is down over 70% from the April high and 50% from the June 1 rebound high at the time of writing, creating a challenging price structure to extract meaningful gains on a sustainable basis.
Global equities gaining after Wall Street rebound
Stocks are rising currently US stocks closed sharply higher Monday as Fed speakers including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan toned down their hawkish rhetoric.