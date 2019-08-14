Trump gives it, market takes it away. Less than 24 hours after markets rallied 1.5% on Trump's announcement to delayed US tariffs on a portion of the items due to be hit on Sept 1st, markets tumbled (624 pts or -2.2% for the Dow) after the most popular measure of the US yield curve (10y-2y) entered negative territory for the 1st time since May 2007. The other reason (if these matter to you) is related to China's reaction. More detail on how this YC measure differs from other measures and its implications.
Trump explained the reason to delay tariffs on many consumer products until Dec 15 was to avoid dampening on Christmas shopping. He also hinted that he was expecting agricultural purchases in exchange.
Chinese reports gave less on an indication of a thaw. They highlighted that it was the US who made the call and press reports took a victory lap on the US climbdown. Those aren't the actions of a country who is looking to compromise.
A Few Pointers on the Yield Curve
Here is a series of tweets Ashraf made on the topic. Bear in mind it took about 6-12 months on average for the US economy to dip into recession after the start of YC inversions.
Chronicles of a Fed Error
Contributing to the sell-off in indices were remarks from St Louis Fed's Bullard saying in a podcast that economic outcomes were "quite good" for the US as far as their frameworks were concerned. And so as long as the Fed find no reason to cut rates further and markets are distracted by daily stock market fluctuations & Trump's tweets, the macro picture will go on deteriorating (impacted supply chains, slashed imports, job cuts) until it's too late.
Adding to the angst in bonds was the July US CPI report. Prices rose 1.8% y/y compared to 1.7% expected but that modest number disguises a near-term jump in core inflation. Ex food and energy, prices rose 0.3% m/m; combined with the same rise in June, that's the fastest two-month rise in the core since 2006. The flipside was the wage growth was dismal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub-1.1160 as fear turns into panic
Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe unleashed panic: equities are on free-fall and safe-haven assets on the run. EUR/USD down as the dollar is, at the moment, the best of two evils.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.
USD/JPY resumes decline in risk-averse scenario
The test of 107.00 is now history, with the pair now trading well below 106.00 amid renewed fears about the global economic downturn. The inverted US yield-curve only exacerbates demand for the Yen.
Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive
The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.
Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets
The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.