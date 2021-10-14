From 3 numbers actually offers 4 possible ways to calculate for 1 number for day trade perfection. So far, its safe to pronounce 3 possible ways is correct yet which way is accurate and here is where it becomes interesting.

Markets are man made inventions so the investigation is not markets totally but what did they create and how is it constructed. The answer allows for perfection to traded markets.

After 4 days, calculated patterns are emerging and specific to each of 8 currency pairs.

EUR/USD day trade today is the exact same as last evening at the China open but factored 2 separate ways. This is a first. Same trade as last night means targets, support and resistance levels are identical.

USD/JPY today is perfect and the only sound currency while NZD/USD is way off.

How important are day trades and accuracy is seen in today's NZD/USD. Factor NZD/USD wrong today and trades are off by 7 pips, 4 pips and 2 pips. In Asia trade last evening, NZD/USD was near perfect yet Asia trade last night and today's day trade was factored 2 separate ways.

In comparison to the big trade services such as Bloomberg, Thomson, and others to central banks, how are they doing for accuracy. The graduate school answer is it depends. The central banks are reliable yet possibly off but not normally enough to make a big difference.

Specific to the central banks is the vast majority trade by moving averages and certain math formulas associated to moving averages.

Thomson Reuters is the absolute hands down best to all traded markets and an old FX company from Scotland.

The trade services however depends on if they are lazy, rushed or follow the correct formulas. For the most part, they follow the scripts and on a few days, they throw out a number such as today's NZD/USD.

Remember 3 numbers, easily factored by anybody to include a child of 10, and day trades are written in stone.

If you think the currency analysts and trade services are incompetent, check this Lie out to the 3 numbers.

based on indicative rates only contributed by market participants, accurate indications of bid and ask quotes that are derived from hundreds of quality sources, including indicative and executable price quotes from money-center and regional banks, broker-dealers, inter-dealer brokers, and trading platforms.

taking a Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) of the geometric mid-rates, A linear TWAP of quotes will be used in a triangular function.

The biggest crock of garbage ever foisted on the trading public is now before you and makes currency analysts and trade services appear as saints knighted by the queen. None will make it to Heaven.