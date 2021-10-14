From 3 numbers actually offers 4 possible ways to calculate for 1 number for day trade perfection. So far, its safe to pronounce 3 possible ways is correct yet which way is accurate and here is where it becomes interesting.
Markets are man made inventions so the investigation is not markets totally but what did they create and how is it constructed. The answer allows for perfection to traded markets.
After 4 days, calculated patterns are emerging and specific to each of 8 currency pairs.
EUR/USD day trade today is the exact same as last evening at the China open but factored 2 separate ways. This is a first. Same trade as last night means targets, support and resistance levels are identical.
USD/JPY today is perfect and the only sound currency while NZD/USD is way off.
How important are day trades and accuracy is seen in today's NZD/USD. Factor NZD/USD wrong today and trades are off by 7 pips, 4 pips and 2 pips. In Asia trade last evening, NZD/USD was near perfect yet Asia trade last night and today's day trade was factored 2 separate ways.
In comparison to the big trade services such as Bloomberg, Thomson, and others to central banks, how are they doing for accuracy. The graduate school answer is it depends. The central banks are reliable yet possibly off but not normally enough to make a big difference.
Specific to the central banks is the vast majority trade by moving averages and certain math formulas associated to moving averages.
Thomson Reuters is the absolute hands down best to all traded markets and an old FX company from Scotland.
The trade services however depends on if they are lazy, rushed or follow the correct formulas. For the most part, they follow the scripts and on a few days, they throw out a number such as today's NZD/USD.
Remember 3 numbers, easily factored by anybody to include a child of 10, and day trades are written in stone.
If you think the currency analysts and trade services are incompetent, check this Lie out to the 3 numbers.
based on indicative rates only contributed by market participants, accurate indications of bid and ask quotes that are derived from hundreds of quality sources, including indicative and executable price quotes from money-center and regional banks, broker-dealers, inter-dealer brokers, and trading platforms.
taking a Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) of the geometric mid-rates, A linear TWAP of quotes will be used in a triangular function.
The biggest crock of garbage ever foisted on the trading public is now before you and makes currency analysts and trade services appear as saints knighted by the queen. None will make it to Heaven.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and notable US dollar weakness. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,787-86 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The XAU/USD jumped to near one-month tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.