Not only is AUD/USD and AUD cross pairs oversold to G28 currencies but AUD Vs EM begins the week at exorbitant oversold and offers easy money trades for the week. Offered are AUD Vs EM trades. Nothing happening to AUD/TRY but against the vast majority of EM currencies, AUD is massively oversold and heading higher.
AUD/BRL Close 3.8272
Long 3.7953 and 3.7803 to target 3.8554.
AUD/CNY Close 4.7449
Long 4.7404 and 4.7355 to target 4.7753.
AUD/DKK Close 4.6018
Long Anywhere or 4.6006 to target 4.6414
AUD/HRK Close 4.6411
Long Anywhere or 4.6408 to target 4.6856
AUD/HUF Close 221.73
Long 221.79 to target 223.52
AUD/MYR Close 3.0990
Long Anywhere or 3.0967 to target 3.1133
AUD/PLN Close 2.8266
Long Anywhere or 2.8266 to target 2.8558
AUD/RON Close 3.0415
Long 3.0457 to target 3.0716
AUD/ZAR Close 10.7066
Long 10.6801 and 10.6701 to target 10.7401
AUD/RUB Close 53.71
Long Anywhere or 53.53 and 53.46 to target 55.12.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for 200-SMA retest
GBP/USD begins the trading week on lower ground near 1.3900. The cable pair broke a short-term rising channel during the late Friday and teased bears amid a downward sloping Momentum line. The selling currently aims to retest the 200-SMA support near 1.3835, a break of which could highlight the 1.3770 area comprising multiple levels marked last week.
Tide turning in favor of SHIB bulls, as $0.00000750 beckons
Amid an upbeat momentum seen across the crypto board, Shiba Inu is taking inspiration on Sunday, as it looks to extend Saturday’s upswing from near the $0.00000590 support area. SHIB bulls await acceptance above 21-DMA to unleash further upside towards 50-DMA.
Challenging week ahead
Three macro considerations are shaping the investment climate: the evolution of the virus and the response, the timeframe of the Fed's tapering, and China's broad regulatory crackdown. Beijing's new policy initiatives are broader and quicker than generally anticipated.