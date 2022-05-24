Spotlight on USDJPY. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY Chart, we can see the fall from the 129.5 range on the 16th of May to the 128.5 range on the 19th of May and then further below to the 127 level where it found support, leading to the bounce to the 128 where it has been trading since. It was last found trading at the 127.66 level having closest support at the 127 and closest overhead resistance found at the 128.25 level.
Today we can expect a move towards the 128.25 closest overhead resistance level as there is longer-term support around the 127 level.
However, if it doesn’t manage to keep consolidation, then a move towards the 127 level can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2500 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2500, recovering from a slump fuelled by dismal UK data. The UK services sector activity weakened sharply in May, reviving recession fears and weighing heavily on the British pound. The renewed USD weakness is aiding cable's rebound.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860 amid falling yields
Gold Price extends a five-day rally amid a broadly subdued US dollar. Risk-aversion, falling Treasury yields boost the XAUUSD gains. Focus on daily closing above 21-DMA for the additional upside.
Crypto markets to turn green as bulls seize control
Bitcoin price is coiling up with no immediate directional bias in sight. Investors can expect BTC to sweep key levels to the bottom, allowing altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple to trigger a run-up.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .