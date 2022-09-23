EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see its downward trend and that it is traded near its 52W low at the current rate of 0.9825. After Fed announced an interest rate increase of another 0.75%, the FX pair felt to that level, and then it recovered above the level of 0.99 but it was not able to hold it above that level and therefore it fell back to around 0.9820. Today if it will be able to hold the rate above the level of 0.98, then we could see it trying to pass again the resistance at around 0.99 otherwise it should further fall towards the range of 0.97-.9750.
