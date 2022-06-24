Looking at EURUSD Chart, we can see that it is trying to revert its downward trend, currently traded at the rate of 1.0526, up from the lowest level below 1.04. Today we could expect it to test its resistance level at around 1.0570, and if not able to pass it, then to fall towards its support level at around 1.0470.

