With lingering questions on how much of an impact China's reopening will have on the global economy, there's likely to be increased focus on leading economic indicators from the country. Foremost among them are PMIs, since they are the freshest data, and give insight into economic trends. If the economy is ramping up, purchasing managers are among the first to see the increase in demand.
In the case of commodity currencies, like the CAD, AUD and NZD, but also JPY and even the Euro in the current circumstances, PMI are extra important. There is anticipation for when Chinese firms will ramp up buying of materials to meet demand. That includes commodities, but also machinery from Japan and Europe. Given the geopolitical tensions around semiconductors in particular, Chinese demand could grow unevenly.
The context is also important
The other aspect is that China has been closed for a week for the lunar new year, and that is likely to be reflected in PMI figures. The market could react to the return of Chinese trading over the weekend, which could create a relative impact on how it perceives the PMI figures.
Parsing the two different PMI readings could also have implications for commodity currencies, in particular the AUD and CAD. For the latter, the energy situation in China is more of a concern, naturally. Last year, China experienced droughts that contributed to rolling blackouts. With industrial activity expected to increase in the coming months, along with travel, there is expectation that China could lead crude prices higher. Indications of this will likely be visible first in growing PMIs
The diverging measures
The official (NBS) and the private (Caixin) PMI surveys are expected to diverge, with the latter returning to expansion unlike the former. The NBS survey follows a smaller group of larger, mostly state-owned companies that have been facing increased domestic headwinds. But, as far as forex is concerned, they represent the larger buyers of commodities.
The Caixin survey has a broader reach and includes a lot smaller businesses with an export focus. It's a better gauge of the domestic economy, and global consumer demand. Therefore, it could be more relevant for the NZD than the AUD.
What to look out for
Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI is expected to improve, but as mentioned remain firmly in contraction at 48.0 compared to 47.0 prior. The non-manufacturing component is also expected to remain in contraction, but have a significant improvement to 48.0, up from 41.6 prior. This is seen as reflecting the improving conditions of the service industry following the complete lifting of covid restrictions.
Caixin Manufacturing PMI is expected to do much better, jumping firmly into expansion at 52.0, up from 49.0 prior. Caixin Services PMI is expected to reflect the same phenomenon seen in the NBS figures, also jumping to 52.0 from 48.0 prior.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.0900 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 5% in December from 5.5% in November but failed to trigger a significant reaction. Investors await US Pending Home Sales data.
GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.2400
GBP/USD is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum and trading in negative territory below 1.2400 on Friday. Although the data from the US showed that PCE inflation continued to soften in December, the US Dollar's losses remain limited.
Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,930
Gold price has managed to stage a rebound and climbed above $1,930 after having declined toward $1,920 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated modestly from daily highs after the latest US data, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Is the dramatic rise in whale activity in AAVE, MATIC and DYDX a sell signal?
AAVE, MATIC and DYDX price rallied alongside large market capitalization cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in January. Experts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe the recent spike in activity by whales on these networks needs to be watched closely.
Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation declines to 4.4% in December as expected
Inflation in the US, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, declined to 5% on a yearly basis in December from 5.5% in November, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday.