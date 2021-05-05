We have identified this wedge setup for the last couple weeks on the NZDJPY, but we are now at that point that the apex of the wedge that may see a breakout in the coming session(s). A move above the 79.15 level would target the 80.09 level next, and a break of the 77.60 level would put the 75.65 level in view. A breakout is looming!
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to retain the 1.2000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair is at the lower end of its latest range, hovering around 1.2000. Data imbalances between the EU and the US starting to take their toll on the pair. Focus shifts to US data ahead of the NFP report.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
VET consolidates before it launches an 80% rally
Vechain price is in preparation for an 80% gain from the current price as VET pursues the measured move target of a multi-year cup-with-handle base at $0.377.
Gold: Choppy conditions at critical levels
Gold is trapped on the daily time frame and traders are looking for a confirmation bias. The bulls are watching for a break of monthly resistance to confirm their bias. Bears are yet to fully test the weekly support structure.
Are investors about to be burned by recency bias?
Are investors about to be burned by the recency bias? That’s the argument of Chris Cole of Artemis Capital in a very interesting Odd Lots podcast with Tracy Alloway.