The EURAUD has completed a head and shoulder pattern after it's breakdown a few weeks ago on October 6th. The RSI is divergent, oversold as we hit the 88.6 Fibonacci retracement. The completion also comes in at the 1.5370 level. With the ECB tomorrow, the pair will be hard pressed to push much lower, so in the event of a more hawkish than expected ECB, a move back above the 1.5500 level could trigger a "short squeeze" back towards the 200dma near the 1.5740 level.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears stepping in as US yields melt
EUR/USD is slightly firmer on the day trading around the 1.16 figure after rising from a low of 1.1548 to a score a high of 1.1626 following a drop in US yields. The 10-year yield is testing the horizontal support and has broken below the trendline.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 50-DMA on monthly support break
GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend following the key support break, pressured around 1.3740 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair broke an ascending support line, now resistance, from September 30 the previous day but refrained from closing below 50-DMA.
Gold bounded in familiar territory, riding dynamic support
Gold holds in a critical support structure on the daily chart. XAU/USD leans with a bullish bias with eyes on a break of $1,830. Lower US yields are supporting the bullish bias and are weighing on the greenback.
Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again
Shiba Inu price is due for a retracement after rallying 113% in less than three days. The MRI displays a major sell signal, hinting at a correction that could extend 17%.
US bond market is in a sate of flux post BoC and ahead of the Fed next week
US yields have taken a knock in trade today with the 10-year yield sliding below critical trendline support while MSCI's global equity benchmark hovers close to Monday's seven-week high, on track for the best month in almost a year.