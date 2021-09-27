The AUDUSD has a bear flag developing which could target the .7050 level in the coming week(s). The pair is struggling to break the 38% Fibonacci retracement at the .7319 level and while below this (and the 50dma) the risk if for a move below the .7200 level. The measured move of the bear flag is .7050 which happens to be the LONG term 38% retracement of the post COVID-19 lockdown lows March 2020 to the highs of February 2021.
