The AUDUSD was the chart of the day on July 27th, and once again we are back at the same spot with a similar view. The fact of the matter is the AUDUSD has failed to rally with global risk assets and the SPX is now just 30 points (or less) form the all time highs, and the AUDUSD can't even get above the .7420 previous support. A bear flag is developing and now a move below the .7350 level may put the .7058 long term 38% Fibonacci retracement in view as daily RSI has worked off oversold condition and is back to neutral.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. FOREXANALYTIX LLC, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore FOREXANALYTIX LLC assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. We strongly encourage consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy. As part of our service we provide “Patterns in Play” (abbreviated as “P.I.P.’s”). These PiPs are derived from certain clearly defined patterns that the team members identify from their analysis. Each PiP is indicated with its corresponding theoretical entry, target and invalidation levels. Please note that these are not trade recommendations; they are simply our team’s interpretation of these patterns and their theoretical levels. Any information or material contained on this website including, but not limited to, its design, layout, look, appearance and graphics is owned by or licensed to FOREXANALYTIX LLC. Reproduction is prohibited without FOREX ANALYTIX LLC prior license in writing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at risk of falling further
EUR/USD failed once again to cross the 1.1900 threshold, and closed near a fresh weekly low at 1.1832. Better than anticipated US ISM Services PMI provided additional support to the greenback.
GBP/USD ranging ahead of BOE’s announcement
The UK Markit Services PMI printed at 59.6 in July, up for the fifth consecutive month. The BOE is having a Super Thursday, eyes on tightening hints. GBP/USD is technically neutral, around 1.3900, waiting for the BOE.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, above $1,825 on weaker ADP report
Gold caught some bids during the early North American session amid renewed USD selling bias. Disappointing ADP report reaffirmed dovish Fed expectations and provided an additional boost. The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some additional support to the safe-haven metal.
Dogecoin price spooked, leaves DOGE on the outside looking in
Dogecoin price is still up 5,830% YoY, despite the 80% correction from the May high. The volatility has not transferred to this rally attempt as DOGE has traded in an ascending parallel channel with the 200-day SMA transmitting support.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday, GBP/USD may dip
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.