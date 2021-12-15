CFD on Bitcoin futures Technical Analysis Summary
Sell Stop:Below 0.0457
Stop Loss:Above 0.0608
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Neutral
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Sell
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
CFD on Bitcoin futures Chart Analysis
CFD on Bitcoin futures Technical Analysis
On the daily timeframe, uBTC: D1 declines within the neutral range. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further decline. We do not rule out a bearish movement if uBTC: D1 falls below the last low: 0.0457. This level can be used as an entry point. Initial risk limitation is possible above the last upper fractal and Parabolic signal: 0.0608. After opening a pending order, move the stop-loss to the next fractal maximum following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (0.0608) without activating the order (0.0457), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental Analysis of CRIPTO - CFD on Bitcoin futures
Investors fear of any negative statements from the Fed regarding the US cryptocurrency market. Will the uBTC quotes continue to decline?
A regular meeting of the FOMC will take place on December 15. Investors fear that the Fed will turn its attention to cryptocurrency markets. Some crypto exchanges issue interest-bearing financial products. On December 8, US House Committee on Financial Services discussed digital asset regulation, but nothing substantive was adopted. It can be assumed that if the Fed does not criticize cryptocurrencies, then uBTC quotes can rise despite negative signals from technical analysis.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims ECB’s inspired gains, trades around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair is back to the 1.1300 price zone, after hitting 1.1360 after the European Central Bank confirmed it will end the PEPP in March 2022 as planned, will increase APP to €40 billion during Q2, to prevent a financial shock.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 despite renewed USD strength
GBP/USD advanced to 1.3374, its highest level in two weeks after the Bank of England announced that it raised its policy rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. It currently trades around 1.3310, as demand for the greenback returned with Wall Street.
Gold bulls take control, eyeing a test of $1,808 price zone
The bright metal pressures its daily high at $1,798.97 a troy ounce, as the greenback trades unevenly across the FX board. Over the last 24 hours, the Fed, the Swiss National Bank, the BoE and the ECB, have announced their monetary policy decisions, and except for the SNB, all of them announced tighter monetary policies.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
BTC bulls consolidate above $48.760. ETH has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?