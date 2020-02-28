The first signs of capitulation showed emerged in a big way on Thursday as major US major indices plunged 4.4%, posting their biggest 1-day percentage drop since 2011, bringing the week so far to -11%, the worst weekly decline since October 2008. The combination of Microsoft downgrades triggering corporate worries with accelerating tumble in oil shedding 12% in 4 days triggered broadening losses in tech and energy. A new Premium video has been issued below, covering why/how our indices were stopped out by 20 pips before reaching the targets (DAX) and the DOW long after the London close, which targeted 470 pts, only to miss the final target by 35 pts before getting stopped out. I cover my take on FX and indices and the implications for Friday's trades.
As for what's next, we could make all sorts of profound arguments about how central bank liquidity injections or rate cuts won't address the economic & market fallout of a virus outbreak in Europe and the US. Alternatively, we could approach the situation by asking “what would happen to the markets if no central bank policy response”. Their job is to safeguard the financial system after all. Some would GDP growth is doing OK and & jobs are solid, while markets are in need of a healthy correction … but 12% in 4 days is the stuff that could easily turn to 30% in two weeks in a world when passive ETFs must find liquidity & anyone can hit the sell button from anywhere not to mention algos.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY sees a V-shaped recovery from three-week low, back above 109.00
The USD/JPY pair reversed quickly from the weakest levels in three weeks near 108.90, now extending the recovery momentum above the 109 handle. The further upside in the spot remains elusive, as risk-off remains at full steam amid growing coronavirus pandemic fears and March Fed rate cut bets.
AUD/USD renews 11-year low near 0.6530 as risk-off intensifies
AUD/USD sees an aggressive selling wave and refreshes an 11-year low near 0.6535, as the bears regain control amid broad risk-aversion induced by fears over a coronavirus pandemic and its negative economic fallout across the globe.
WTI: Bears break $46.00 to refresh 13-month low, focus on $44.50
WTI drops to $45.86, down 1.92%, during the early Friday. In doing so, the oil benchmark tests the lowest since January 02, 2019. Failures to register pullback, a sustained trading below the initial monthly bottom keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold: Bullish bets in demand amid risk-off
Bullish bets or call options on gold are drawing bids, according to risk reversals, a gauge of calls to puts on the safe-haven metal. One-month risk reversals (XAU1MRR) rose to 2.725 on Thursday to hit the highest level since Jan. 6, having bottomed out at 0.85 on Feb. 12.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.