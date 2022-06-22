The Canadian dollar started the week with gains, but has reversed directions on Wednesday. USD/CAD is trading at 1.2978, up 0.47% on the day.
CPI expected to hit 7.4%
Canada releases the May inflation report later today, and the markets are bracing for another rise. CPI is expected to rise to 7.4%, which would be a sharp rise from the 6.8% gain in April, a 30-year high. In a sign of the times, today’s inflation report will include used car prices for the first time and give more weight to gasoline prices.
With no sign of the long-sought-after inflation peak, the Bank of Canada is under strong pressure to ratchet up its rate hikes. The BoC holds its next meeting on July 13th, and a CPI reading above 6.8% would virtually cement a massive 0.75% rate hike. The markets have priced in a 0.75% at about 80%. RBC and CIBC also expect the central bank to deliver a 0.75% increase.
The BoC has warned that it expects inflation to move higher in the near term and has signalled that it will raise rates towards the upper end of the 2%-3% neutral range. With the benchmark rate currently at 1.5%, that means that we can expect significant tightening in the second half of the year. The BoC is also looking to remain in sync with the Federal Reserve, which delivered a super-size 0.75% hike just last week.
There are no US releases on Wednesday, but there will be plenty of interest in what Fed Chair Powell has to say on Capitol Hill. The markets will be looking for clues on the direction of monetary policy. Last week, Powell said that further 0.75% hikes were unlikely, and a repeat of this stance could dampen sentiment towards the US dollar. At the same time, if Powell’s forecast for the US economy is on the pessimistic side, risk appetite could fall and send the greenback higher.
USD/CAD technical
-
USD/CAD faces resistance at 1.2894. Above, there is resistance at the round number of 1.3000.
-
There is support at 1.2706 and 1.2600.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!