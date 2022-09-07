Sterling plunges to lowest point since 1985 versus USD
Sterling slipped to its lowest level since 1985 on Wednesday, as markets continued to react to the country’s new Prime Minister.
Liz Truss won the conservative leadership battle this week, securing her slot as the newPM, following Boris Johnson’s resignation.
Inflation in Britain is at its highest level in decades, with many fearing a recession in coming months, as we head into winter.
Some remain skeptical of Truss, and her potential ability to drag the country out of this crisis, due to her relative lack of experience.
GBPUSD fell to a low of 1.1405 in today’s session.
Oil prices fall to 7-month low
Crude oil prices tumbled in today’s session, as prices slipped to their lowest level since February.
The decline comes as the EU stated that it would look to potentially cap prices on Russian gas.
In response, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin said that his nation would cut all supplies to Europe if such action is taken.
He stated that, "We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil - we will not supply anything" .
Despite this threat, which would immediately impact supply, WTI crude fell to a low of $82.37 earlier in the day.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances towards 0.6800 ahead of RBA’s Lowe and Fed Powell’s speech
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a sheer upside move and will continue marching towards the immediate hurdle of 0.6800. The asset is oscillating in a 0.6766-0.6770 range and an upside break of the same will resume the upside journey.
EUR/USD: Extra gains inevitable on establishment above 1.0000
The EUR/USD pair is on the verge of extending its gains as the asset is crossing Wednesday’s high at 1.0011. Precisely an establishment above the magical figure of 1.0000 is sufficient to strengthen the shared currency bulls.
Gold pokes monthly resistance above $1,700, Fed’s Powell eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds higher as bulls attack a short-term key hurdle surrounding $1,718 during the initial hour of Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal marked the biggest daily gains in over a week the previous day.
What the rejection at $19,000 now means for the Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price gives into the bearish vice grip as the bulls have abandonded ship near the $19,000 support zone. BTC price was rejected from the 8-day exponential moving average. A double scenario is now underway, and key levels have been identified.
ECB Preview: Will tough times call for tough measures? Premium
After raising interest rates for the first time in over a decade in July, the European Central Bank (ECB) is set for another rate increase this Thursday. Markets are wagering a 75 bps rate hike amid surging energy costs.