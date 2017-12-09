Brent Oil Forecast: Big bullish move is on the cards

The drop in the Brent oil to a low of $51.94 yesterday was short lived as fears that hurricane Irma would dampen the energy demand subsided. Oil recovered to end the day at $53.78. The closing price ensured the support at $53.53 [Aug 10 high] remained intact.

Prices are trading on the back foot at $53.50 this Tuesday morning in Europe. The technicals and fundamental factors suggest the oil prices are ready for a big bullish breakout.

Biggest of US refineries are coming online after being shut for close to two weeks due to Hurricane Harvey

Irma has been downgraded to a tropical depression. The dampening effect on energy demand is likely to be much less than what was expected earlier.

The Brent oil forward structure has fallen back into backwardation as fears of hurricane damage subside. This is bullish for oil prices.

Technicals

Daily chart

Observations

Previous day's long-tailed candle signals dip demand

Trend line sloping lower from Jan high and April high is seen working as resistance at $54.26

Tuesday's close was in the bullish territory, i.e. above $53.53 [Aug 10 high]

Bullish 50-DMA and 100-DMA crossover

View