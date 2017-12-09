Brent Oil Forecast: Big bullish move is on the cards
The drop in the Brent oil to a low of $51.94 yesterday was short lived as fears that hurricane Irma would dampen the energy demand subsided. Oil recovered to end the day at $53.78. The closing price ensured the support at $53.53 [Aug 10 high] remained intact.
Prices are trading on the back foot at $53.50 this Tuesday morning in Europe. The technicals and fundamental factors suggest the oil prices are ready for a big bullish breakout.
- Biggest of US refineries are coming online after being shut for close to two weeks due to Hurricane Harvey
- Irma has been downgraded to a tropical depression. The dampening effect on energy demand is likely to be much less than what was expected earlier.
- The Brent oil forward structure has fallen back into backwardation as fears of hurricane damage subside. This is bullish for oil prices.
Technicals
Daily chart
Observations
- Previous day's long-tailed candle signals dip demand
- Trend line sloping lower from Jan high and April high is seen working as resistance at $54.26
- Tuesday's close was in the bullish territory, i.e. above $53.53 [Aug 10 high]
- Bullish 50-DMA and 100-DMA crossover
View
- Dips to or below 10-DMA (currently at $53.07) are likely to be short lived. Brent looks set to take out the falling trend line hurdle of $54.26 and explore upside towards the yearly high of $58.50 levels.
- Only an end of the day close below the upward sloping trend line support (currently) at $52.00 would revive the bearish view.
