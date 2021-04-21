Corn has been on a strong run higher over the last months in line with commodities generally. Vaccine optimism, reflation expectations, and a weak USD have all lifted commodities. Corn, a food staple, has been no exception.
The good times to end?
However, Bloomberg Intelligence sees this trend coming to an end. Here is their thinking:
1. Corn may be elevated as crude oil
Having hit the highest prices in eight years they expect corn to follow the path of crude oil which they have as ending its recovery around $70 a barrel. They see corn and crude oil-linked via bio-fuels (~40% of the U.S. crop is used for ethanol production). Bloomberg intelligence expect response selling in corn as the front corn futures approaches $6 a bushel, but the December 2021 contract is trading at $5 on April 15. They see a greater risk of the front future moving to below $5 than sustaining above $6.
The most compelling point is one of context. The 10-year average corn price is about $4.50. So, subject to drought, the price is more likely to move to the mean as year-end approaches.
2. Corn in backwardation
Backwardation is hitting the extremes with the one-year curve reaching the most extreme valuation since 1996 and 2013. The corn curve, at around 12% backwardation at April 15, compares with the 10-year average closer to 4%.
3. Bullish commodities are seen as bearish innovation drivers
Innovation is going to improve yields and boost supply. This is longer-term bearish price pressure on corn.
So, there you have it. Bloomberg’s Intelligence and their view on corn. A simple way to monitor corn is via a simple longer-term trendline. Get below and that is an ideal place to limit risk in a measured way.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.