Bitcoin Analysis: averts coin split, bullish above $2710

Bitcoin once again found support of the Gann Fan 2/1 line yesterday. The virtual currency ended on a weaker note at $2754 and was last seen trading around $2760 levels. The Gann Fan line is seen offering support round $2710 levels today.

The currency failed to rally over the weekend, even though the miners signaled their support for the Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) 91, avoiding a split of Bitcoin into two blockchains. The support for BIP 91 reached 100% on Friday, well exceeding the required 80% threshold.

As per coinmarketcap.com, Bitcoin hasn’t really moved much during the last 24 hours. Other virtual currencies - Ethereum, Ripple are flat lined as well. Litecoin shed 2.06%. The total market cap of the virtual currencies stands at $94.54 billion. The BTC dominance rate is stagnant around 47.5%.

Technicals

Resistance

$2848 (previous day’s high)

$2957 (Thursday’s high)

$3000

Support

$2910 (Gann Fan support)

$2608.27 (supp on 4-hour chart)

$2436 (upward sloping 4-hour 50-MA)

Daily chart