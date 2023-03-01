Bailey comments power FTSE 100 while hitting sterling

The FTSE 100 has been a given a lift by the Bank of England governor today, while other indices have had a choppier start to the month, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks endure a choppy session on first day of March
“While European and US futures came into the day looking stronger thanks to Chinese factory data, they have found the going harder throughout the rest of the session. After a miserable second half of February, hopes were high that new month flows might help stocks find their footing, even as worries about the path of interest rates remained. US stocks have steadied after a weaker open, though we are yet to see an enthusiastic wave of buying.”
Bailey knocks the pound and lifts FTSE 100 after rate comments
“It would be a brave person who put much faith in Andrew Bailey’s comments about UK interest rates, but his view that rates might not need to keep rising has put the FTSE 100 on top among global indices while seeing the pound drop back against the dollar and fall more dramatically against the euro. After being among the first to flash its hawkish plumage, the BoE now seems to have donned more dovish attire, though another couple of months of strong data could see that outfit put away again.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
