In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Inflation data from the US brought a correction of the most recent trend and a comeback to the long-term sentiment seen on charts for months – stronger USD and weaker stocks.
EURUSD bounced off the upper line of the channel down formation confirming a direction south.
SP500 dropped sharply cancelling a three-day upswing.
DAX is currently aiming key support on 13000 points.
WTI oil climbs back above the 86 USD/bbl support recovering the positive sentiment.
EURJPY drops below the support on 144.3, sentiment is definitely negative.
GBPNZD climbs higher after a bounce off the three key supports and after a breakout off the yearly down trendline. That’s a strong buy.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
