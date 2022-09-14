In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Inflation data from the US brought a correction of the most recent trend and a comeback to the long-term sentiment seen on charts for months – stronger USD and weaker stocks.

EURUSD bounced off the upper line of the channel down formation confirming a direction south.

SP500 dropped sharply cancelling a three-day upswing.

DAX is currently aiming key support on 13000 points.

WTI oil climbs back above the 86 USD/bbl support recovering the positive sentiment.

EURJPY drops below the support on 144.3, sentiment is definitely negative.

GBPNZD climbs higher after a bounce off the three key supports and after a breakout off the yearly down trendline. That’s a strong buy.