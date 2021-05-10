The Australian dollar is in positive territory for a fourth straight day. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7878, up 0.49% on the day.
It’s up, up, up for the Australian dollar. AUD/USD climbed 1.71 last week, its best one-week performance since November 2020. The Aussie hasn’t missed a beat after the weekend, rising 0.49% on Monday. The pair touched a high of 0.7889 earlier in the day, and looks poised to cross into 79-territory shortly.
The week started with a solid Australia retail sales report for March, which gained 1.3% (MoM) and 2.0% (YoY). This points to stronger consumer spending, as the Australian economy continues its impressive recovery from the downturn due to Covid. Commodity prices continue to move higher, led by copper and iron ore. This is good news for the Australian dollar, as Australia is a major producer of both materials.
The RBA Monetary Policy Statement, released quarterly, reiterated the bank’s updated economic forecasts. Unemployment is projected to drop to 5.0% from 6% at the end of 2021, and GDP was revised upwards, from 3.5% to 4.75%. Still, the RBA remains in dovish mode, saying that it does not expect inflation to reach 2% before 2023. The central bank has said that it will not raise interest rates before inflation is within its target band of 2% to 3%, so unless the economy outperforms significantly, we can expect interest rates to remain at ultra-low levels.
US Nonfarm Payrolls fizzle
The market was in a party mood on Friday ahead of US nonfarm payrolls, but it rained on the party, as the economy created just 266 thousand jobs, nowhere near the estimate of 990 thousand. There were expectations that NFP would break above the one-million mark, and some analysts even projected a reading above the two-million mark. The unemployment rate rose to 8.1%, up from 7.8%.
Still, the news was not all bad, as wage growth rebounded with a strong gain of 0.7%, after a read of -0.1% beforehand. The US economy remains in good shape, and investors are unlikely to let a weak NFP report ruin optimism over the economy.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD is putting pressure on resistance at 0.7912, which has held since February 25. Above, there is resistance at 0.7981.
-
On the downside, there are support levels at 0.7794 and 0.7725.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2150 as the US dollar resumes its decline in the aftermath of Friday's weak job figures. Uncertainty about the ECB's policy somewhat weighs on the currency while the upbeat Sentix Investor Confidence supports it.
GBP/USD soars to 1.41 after UK elections, US Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has hit a new three-month high just above 1.41 after the SNP failed to win a majority in Scotland and as the UK is set to extend its reopening. The dollar is still suffering from Friday's weak jobs report.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1835 after NFP, awaits fresh impetus
Gold buyers defend $1,830 even as Friday’s run-up pauses for fresh push to the north. US NFP, Unemployment Rate backed Biden, Yellen and Fed to shrug off rate hike pressure.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price could undergo consolidation as it is stuck between two demand barriers. Transactional data shows underwater investors at $0.624 could hinder an upswing.
S&P 500 Nasdaq Day Ahead: No jobs, no bears, no way
Friday's jobs report still looms large over markets this morning with the dollar suffering a pasting at the hands of a resurgent sterling. Yields continue to shrug it off and slumber while the VIX does give a little wobble.