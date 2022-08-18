The Australian dollar edged lower following today’s Australian employment report but has reversed directions. In the European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6957, up 0.28%.
Australian employment report disappoints
Australia released the July employment report, and the numbers were surprisingly soft. The economy lost 40.9 thousand jobs, well below the estimate of 25.0 thousand. This follows a strong gain of 88.4 thousand in May. Making the report sting even more, full-time positions fell by 86.9 thousand. The silver lining was a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.4%, down from 3.5%. However, that was likely due to the participation rate falling to 66.4%, down from 66.8%. The Australian dollar lost ground following the job report release but has reversed directions.
The Aussie tumbled 1.23% on Tuesday, as ominous developments in China are weighing on the currency. The latest news was the Chinese central bank lowering its 1-year MLF loans to 2.75%, down from 2.85%. The spike in Covid cases and the worsening property crisis have resulted in a decline in credit growth, and the PBOC has loosened policy in an effort to boost credit demand. The Aussie is sensitive to developments in China, which is Australia’s number one trading partner.
The RBA meets next on September 6th and another rate hike is likely, even with the weak job report. The markets have priced in a 25 basis point hike, which would bring the cash rate to 2.10%. The RBA minutes, published on Tuesday, indicated that further rate hikes were coming, but reiterated that the Bank would be guided by economic data and the inflation forecast.
AUD/USD technical
-
There is resistance at 0.7053, followed by a monthly resistance line at 0.7122.
-
AUD/USD has support at 0.6968 and 0.6902.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!