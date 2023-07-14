Share:

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire discusses the latest Basel III advancements and the indisputable impact of NSFR regulations on physical gold, following its reclassification as a “first tier” asset class.

The whistleblower dives deep into the major unwinding risks emerging on the ‘illusionary’ ETF markets due to BRICS’ positive influence on central banks’ gold purchases, prompting them to ditch derivatives and pursue the tangible asset.

Timestamps