In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire discusses the latest Basel III advancements and the indisputable impact of NSFR regulations on physical gold, following its reclassification as a “first tier” asset class.
The whistleblower dives deep into the major unwinding risks emerging on the ‘illusionary’ ETF markets due to BRICS’ positive influence on central banks’ gold purchases, prompting them to ditch derivatives and pursue the tangible asset.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
01:40 The health of the precious metals markets in the Basel III environment
-
07:50 How are central bank gold purchases impacting the physical wholesale markets?
-
16:50 Are gold ETFs being affected by the demand for physical bullion?
-
22:08 Is the FED out of touch with gold as an asset class?
-
25:03 The potential rehypothecation of 8,133 tonnes of treasury gold
-
30:20 A report on the BRICS currency
-
37:48 How Russia has stepped up the ante on COMEX gold markets
-
40:45 An alternative gold back currency as a benchmark for commodity pricing?
-
47:20 What does Andrew predict for the silver market?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
