AUDUSD is moving above the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward wave from 0.6170 to 0.7160 at 0.6660; however, the 200-day SMA around the 0.6760 resistance is acting as a crucial resistance level.
The market has been heading sideways over the last couple of weeks, with the technical oscillators suggesting that an upside retracement may be on the cards. The MACD is holding above its trigger line in the negative territory, while the RSI is pointing slightly up near the neutral threshold of 50.
On the upside, the price could attempt to overcome the 0.6760 barrier and retest the 38.2% Fibonacci of 0.6780, which if successfully broken, could open the door for the 50-day SMA at 0.6810. Should traders continue to buy the pair above that level, bringing the short-term uptrend into play, resistance could then run towards the 0.6857 mark and the 23.6% Fibonacci of 0.6920.
A reversal to the downside could find immediate support at the 50.0% Fibo of 0.6660, which overlaps with the 20-day SMA, while slightly lower the 0.6560 barrier and the 61.8% Fibo of 0.6545 could also come into view. If the latter fails to halt bearish movements, the next target could be the 0.6385 support.
Regarding the longer-term trading outlook, the trend has been bearish over the past two months and only a decisive close above the long-term descending trend line could resume the bullish picture.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data
EUR/USD is extending gains above 1.0850 after the data from Spain showed that the annual HICP declined to 3.1% in March from 6% in February. Investors await inflation data from Germany and the Q4 GDP reading from the US.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 as USD drops amid risk-on mood
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2350 in the early European session. Cable is extending the renewed uptick as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a risk-on market profile. Focus shifts to the BoE Quarterly Bulletin, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold still trades horizontally amidst confusion over outlook for rates
Gold price continues its comatose flatline in the $1,950s-60s in the early European session on Thursday. This comes in spite of the news that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell admitted privately that the Fed still sees one more rate hike this year.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.