Problem pair USD/JPY is not only a mis location dilemma but a correlation predicament. AUD/USD correlations to its cross run as correlational correct but USD/JPY permeated AUD/USD and AUD cross pairs. If USD/JPY indulged itself inside AUD then its assumed USD/JPY fixated inside NZD, EUR and GBP.
The question is what is the USD/JPY price driver rather than what drives AUD. Correlations are factored from MA and AUD/USD trades above 0.7647 and USD/JPY above 106.00's. A correlational break would change if AUD/USD breaks below.
AUD/USD Vs cross Pair correlations
AUD/USD Vs AUD/JPY +93%.
AUD/USD Vs AUD/CHF +91%.
AUD/USD Vs AUD/CAD +78%.
AUD/USD Vs AUD/NZD +45 %.
USD/JPY vs AUD
USD/JPY Vs AUD/USD +70%.
USD/JPY Vs AUD/JPY + 90%.
USD/JPY Vs AUD/CHF +92%.
USD/JPY Vs AUD/NZD +96%.
USD/JPY Vs AUD/CAD +15%.
USD/JPY longs and shorts are the exact same trades as longs and shorts to AUD.
USD/CAD vs S&P's and toronto Index
USD/CAD rose 161 pips yesterday, a 1.3% increase to 0.015486 as a decimal while Toronto dropped 146 points or minus 0.772% or as a decimal -0.00772. Normally, Toronto is a big mover index and trades 3 and 400 pip days. Its outperforms daily USD/CAD.
The S&P bottom today is located at 3895.88 and 3859.30. USD/CAD bottom is located at 1.2435 and 1.2450. Toronto bottom today is located at 18742.28. The S&P's lack movement and USD/CAD generally outperforms the S&P's.
Both stock markets open at 9:30 am EST. The BOC releases interest rates at 9:00 am and the day is set for Toronto and USD/CAD until the famous BOC Noon Day then Ottawa 12 pm.
Yesterday, USD/CAD traded from 0.012435 to 0.012525.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.19 as US yields fall off highs
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.19 as US ten-year yields slip below 1.70%, carrying the dollar down with them. EU countries are resuming their usage of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a green light from the European regulator.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.