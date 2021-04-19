AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian Dollar closed the week a full cent higher from Mondays open of 0.7620 as demand for risk increased mid-week. Opening at 0.7750, Friday’s action was stagnant, trading in a narrow band between 0.7730 and weekly highs of 0.7760.
The multifarious macroeconomic data out of China saw little movement to currency markets during intraday trade, despite Chinese GDP figures recording an impressive 18.3% growth for the first quarter of 2021. Industrial output was also positive, driven by strong offshore demand, reaching 14.1% in March y/y, along with retail sales up 34.2%.
The AUD/USD cross will take its lead this week from the latest Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes due for release Tuesday, along with Retail Sales on Wednesday. The Australian Dollar opens lower this morning at 0.7725. We expect support levels to hold onto moves approaching 0.7680, while any upward push will likely meet resistance at 0.7760.
Key Movers
All eyes were on China on Friday as they recorded the highest quarterly year on year growth rate since publishing began in the 90’s. Albeit coming off a low base due to the impact of coronavirus, an impressive number nonetheless, signaling the global economy looks to be showing signs of improvement.
Equity markets continued to be fueled by a strong recovery this year from the pandemic as vaccinations roll out globally. Both the S&P 500 (0.5%) and Dow Jones (0.35%) saw record highs as the bull market remains strong.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) which measures a basket of currencies against the worlds most liquid currency fell 0.14% on Friday, along with a decline of 0.14% against the Euro and 0.37% against the Sterling. The release of consumer sentiment in the United States did no favours for the greenback, despite rising slightly to 86.5 from March’s reading (84.9). It saw its best level in a year as stimulus spending and low interest rates offset current worries over the pandemic.
This week investors focus their attention on central bank interest rate decisions in Europe and Canada. The release of United Kingdom inflation figures is also due for release on Wednesday.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7760 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.7750 - 1.8050 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0790 - 1.0850 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6420 - 0.6480 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9620 - 0.9720 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Teases double-top bearish formation below 1.2000
EUR/USD lower ground near 1.1975, down 0.07% intraday, following a sluggish start to the week’s trading during Monday’s Asian session. The sellers battle 50-HMA while teasing the double-top bearish chart formation on the hourly play.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.
Three stocks to watch this week
At the end of last week, we saw UK stocks rise above 7,000, a momentous day for the market and the first time that the FTSE 100 has risen above this level since February 2020. We expect further gains for the FTSE 100.