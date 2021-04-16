Is the AUDUSD pulling out of its 3-day bull run for a short-term period of consolidation? Or will there be a sustained consolidation moving forward?
AUD Bulls could still be aiming for 0.7850, or even further afield to the 0.80000, a peak reached in February for the first time since 28 Jan 2018.
Or will Bears take control? AUD bears haven't been doing things by halves (as highlighted in yellow). Perhaps they will break through 0.770 in retaliation, heading for 0.7580.
For next week, many issues to watch out for: Australia's March retail figures are out next week, CBA reports on manufacturing, NAB's business confidence report, and RBA meeting minutes. Information coming from the US are thin in the coming week. All eyes will be on Australia.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood
EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3750 amid USD bounce, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700, as the US dollar bounces amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and unresolved Brexit border issues continue to undermine the pound. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range just below multi-week tops
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the metal. Expectations for ultra-low interest rates, inflationary concerns should help limit losses.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.