The Australian dollar closed on Friday above the psychological 70 US cent mark, following a weekly dip to lows of 0.6872. Friday was a quiet day heading into the Australian federal election on Saturday where Labor party leader Anthony Albanese claimed victory and is set to become Australia’s 31st prime minister. The AUD finished 0.1% lower at 0.7040 despite seeing an intraday low of 0.7002 as heavy losses looked to continue on equity markets. The Dow eventually rebounded from a 600 point loss to a close of 0.03% higher. The Australian dollar opens this morning at 0.7043 as markets look to digest the impact of a new government forming and whether they will be able to form a majority government. We expect support levels to hold onto moves approaching the 70 US cent mark while any upward push will likely meet resistance at 71 US cents.
The US dollar snapped its six-week run of moves higher last week closing at 103.02 after reaching a record high of 105.01 on Friday the 13th. Volatility moved higher on the day seeing a 0.3% rise on the VIX as technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq lower by 0.3% to 11,354 and saw its seventh straight week of declines. Shanghai reopened a small part of its subway system on the weekend which has been closed for two months. With residents still not allowed to leave homes it is hoping an easing of restrictions by June will shift risk sentiment in the markets and boost the local economy. Elsewhere a boost in retail sales in the UK supported the Great British pound as volumes rose by 1.4% in April following a fall in March of 1.2%. The GBP/USD cross saw a 0.2% rise on the day to 1.2191. EUR/USD was 0.2% lower to close the week at 1.0560 and the USD/JPY steady at 1.2790. This week a similar story around curbing inflation will be firmly on the agenda of global central banks. This week’s focus is centralised on the RBNZ where markets are pricing cash rates at 3% by year-end.
- AUD/USD: 0.7000 – 0.7100 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6610 – 0.6700 ▲
- GBP/AUD: 1.7420 – 1.7900 ▼
- AUD/NZD: 1.0900 – 1.1000 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9000 – 0.9080 ▲
AUD/USD retakes 0.7100 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD grinds higher to retest 0.7100 as investors assess the latest comments from the new Australian PM Albanese. Surging covid cases in Beijing revive lockdown concerns. The aussie soared cheering a change in the Australian political scenario.
EUR/USD: Bullish grind towards 1.0600 stays intact
EUR/USD retreats from intraday high within an immediate trend widening pattern. Sustained trading beyond 200-HMA, firmer RSI keeps buyers hopeful. One-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters before the monthly high.
Gold: Will $1,859 cap the recovery?
Gold Price is kicking off a new week on the right footing, extending the previous week’s recovery momentum amid notable US dollar supply. The dollar keeps correcting lower, despite the cautious optimism, driving XAUUSD to fresh weekly highs above $1,850.
Three reasons why DOGE price will not be back above $0.17 anytime soon
Dogecoin price is at the cusp of saying goodbye to $0.10 as the price is set to drop another leg lower in the coming week after DOGE price consolidated below that same $0.10. With such a move, losses would sum up to 55% of depreciation.
The Week Ahead: The end of the bear market seems elusive
The end of the bear market may not be in sight, but the US -led stock market sell off could slow down. Does technical analysis even matter anymore? For the last 20 plus years, we could, with a bit of luck and central bank support, predict where markets would fall to on any given sell off.